EXCLUSIVE Jyoti Gauba on continuing to be a part of Imlie Season 2: I had a lot of inhibitions about my look, but nothing much has changed about me in the show

Jyoti Gauba is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

The diva is currently seen in Star Plus' show Imlie where she is playing the role of Anuja.

The actress is seen as Malini's mother and is portraying a negative character in the series.

While Jyoti has managed to impress everyone with her stellar performance in the show, she will continue to spread the same magic in the show's season 2 as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jyoti who spilled beans on her character and much more.

How was the last day on the sets of Imlie?

Well, the last day was amazing but it was not my last day on the sets of Imlie as I am also a part of the show's season 2. The leads won't be there but many from the supporting star cast will continue to be a part of the show. Let's see how the story will progress as there will be a love triangle between the leads. I will continue doing what I used to do earlier in season 1.

The viewers will see a few changes in Anuja's character. Can you share some details on the same?

Whatever look test I have done for season 2, the type of sarees I used to wear earlier will change. My look won't change much. But the hair does not get grey for anybody. The makers would be showing a generation leap in season 2. It's just that the leads have changed but there won't be much of a difference in appearance.

How keen were you to be a part of Imlie season 2?

I had strong inhibitions about the look because it's a leap. I had several thoughts on it. But I was very keen on working with the production house because the comfort level is just amazing. Earlier, they had no clue about which actors would continue. When I asked them, they said they don't have clarity yet. So, I took up two web shows. The production house is really very sweet. My thing was that I didn't want to leave this production house. They are really flexible and also manage things for me. I am very happy and comfortable working with them.

