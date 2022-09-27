EXCLUSIVE! Jyoti Gauba opens up about working with Sumbul Toqueer Khan in Imlie, says she is an amazing actress and wishes she gets good work

Jyoti Gauba is one of the most prominent faces of the small screens. She is currently seen in Star Plus' show Imlie 2, where she is reprising the role of Annu.

MUMBAI: Jyoti Gauba is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

The diva is currently seen in Star Plus' show Imlie season 2, where she plays the role of Annu.

The actress, who was seen in the show's previous season as Malini's mother, is now seen as Cheeni's grandmom.

Jyoti is seen as a negative character in the series. While Jyoti has managed to impress everyone with her stellar performance in the show, she continues to spread the same magic in the show's season 2 as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jyoti, who spilt beans on her character and much more.

How much do you miss shooting with Keva Shefali and Sumbul Touqeer Khan?

Keva had become everyone's favourite on the set in a very short period. Sumbul is an amazing actress. On the last day, when I had a scene with her, I actually told her that I was feeling bad for her and that she is no more a part of the show, but I wished her a lot of luck and success. I have seen her giving heart and soul to the show. I have seen her coming on the set even if she is unwell. Sumbul has never shown any tantrums. I wish she gets good work.

The viewers will see a few changes in Annu's character. What would you like to say about this?

Whatever look test I have done for season 2, it's just that the type of sarees I used to wear earlier will change. My look won't change much, but the hair does not get grey for anybody. The makers would be showing a generation leap in season 2. It's just that the leads have changed, but there won't be much of a difference in my appearance.

