EXCLUSIVE! Jyoti Gauba talks about her character post leap on Star Plus’ Imlie; says, “I feel my character is lost now”

MUMBAI : Jyoti Gauba is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. She has done over 600 commercials to date and made her film debut with the film Idiot Box. She was also seen in films like Take It Easy, and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

She has been featured in many television shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se , Badii Devrani, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Hello Friends, Phir Subah Hogi and Mastaangi - One Love Story Two Lifetimes.

She was last seen as Supriya Vyas in Piyaa Albela. Currently, she is portraying the role of Anuja Chaturvedi in Star Plus's Imlie. She has been a part of Imlie since before the leap playing a grey-shade character. The audience loves her performance.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about the show.



What can the audience further expect from your character Anu?

“I really cannot comment on that because I don’t know what the writers plan on writing. I feel Anu’s character is completely lost. This is what I feel when I go there. There is barely anything to do, the character is lost. I even talked about it with the makers. But one thing I want to convey is that I love this production house. They have been very sweet to me right from season 1. I have got so much exposure to Anu’s role in Imlie because there were a lot of shades of this character and some really beautiful scenes. Even though she is negative, she is standing for her rights. She is not out and out negative. She is broken from within as she does not have anyone but her daughter. Anu could not see anything past Malini in season 1. The character Anu has given a lot and I am very happy to be with Four Lions Productions.”

The audience lately has been feeling that the plot is going down the same line as the first season. What do you have to say about that?

“Yes there is repetition but the TRPs are consistent. This means people are liking the writing. I think the writers are going with the flow because Imlie is having a consistent TRP and it is even coming in the top five. I think it is best for the show and best for all the actors. It is great to be a part of such a popular show.”

With the new cast coming in, who are you bonding with the most?

“I am bonding with Seerat because I have a lot of scenes with her. It is going well and she is a very sweet girl. I have been shooting with Rupali since season 1 so I have a great bond with her as well.”

