EXCLUSIVE! Jyoti to turn Narmada against Imlie in StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Currently, Narmada would stoop down to giving the dowry to Nanda as the only thing she wants is Arpita’s happiness and she knows that if she doesn’t fully fill Nanda’s wish then the marriage would stop and hence she decides to give in. Though she doesn’t tell anyone about it, Imlie has doubts about it as Narmada acts all normal in front of everyone. It will be interesting to see if Imlie would come to know about Narmada’s move and will she be able to stop it.

Now the breaking is that Jyoti who is Aryan's childhood friend and ex-girlfriend returns to their lives. She comes on a positive note but her real motives unveil soon. She even tries to kill the girl who went, to tell the truth to Imlie. She later tries to create differences between Imlie and Aryan by getting closer to him. Imlie takes the girl to the hospital but she slips into a coma, Jyoti later turns Narmada completely against Imlie and adds fuel to her hatred at every weak moment.

