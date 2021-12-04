EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Manav Gohil on his bond with daughter Zara: I think that's my final love story and I just look forward to spending time with her

MUMBAI: After impressing the viewers with his terrific performance in Shaadi Mubarak, seasoned actor Manav Gohil is once again back in action.

The actor is seen in Sony TV's newly launched show Kaamnaa.

Manav is known for playing a variety of roles in his long career span and also managed to impress us with his fine acting chops.

With Kaamnaa, the actor has added another feather to his cap.

The show is just a few weeks old and it has been getting a great response from the viewers.

Kaamnaa is witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story that is leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manav who spoke at length about his role and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil on being a part of Sony TV's Kaamnaa: It's a subject that is a little mature and it is something that is not prevalent in society

A quality of Vaibhav Kapoor you share in real life...

I feel that if you want something, you should go after it. When I came to Mumbai, I knew no one in this city. But there was a fire in me that kept me going towards reaching my goal. This is the same fire that Vaibhav Kapoor has but for other stuff.

After playing a happy-go-lucky character in Shaadi Mubarak, did you find this character challenging?

No, but the script really helps. All I have to do is somebody has conceived it, written it, and if I can deliver what the script is saying then half of my job is done. So, it will not be difficult. On the contrary, it will be a pleasure to experiment with new characters.

Tell us about your bond with your daughter...

I think that's my final love story. A father-daughter relationship is like that. Our bond is very strong. I am more like a friend to her. We have lots of fun together. She shares a lot of secrets with me. I am happy about it. That's the best thing I look forward to spending time with her.

She knows the kind of attention I get being an actor. But the important thing is that she also has to know that the attention I get is the result of my hard work for years. She has to earn her own privilege in spite of being my daughter. And I think that is the biggest lesson that I'll want to teach her.

Kaamnaa hit the small screens on 15th November.

The show also stars child actor Tanmay Rishi who is popularly known for his character in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Kaamnaa's story is about a middle-class couple Manav and Akanksha who is happily married with a child. However, when it comes to their thinking and ideologies, they are completely opposite.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: After Shaadi Mubarak, Manav Gohil to make a COMEBACK with ‘THIS’ project!