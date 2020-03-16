EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Neil Sharma BAGS Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sony SAB is one such channel where the viewers are being entertained with a variety of shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Wagle Ki Duniya, Shubh Laabh, and Sab Satrangi among others are one of the most popular shows on the channel.

These shows have given us a reason to relax and have a great family time.

The light-hearted comedy-drama series Wagle Ki Duniya is successfully running on the channel for more than a year now.

The show has a stellar star cast that does rib-tickling comedy and also gives out a great message to the fans.

And now, Wagle Ki Duniya will see a new entry soon.

We have an exclusive update that child actor Neil Sharma has bagged the show.

Nothing much is known about Neil's character in the show yet.

The actor's entry will soon be telecasted.

Neil has previously been a part of shows like Baal Shiv, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Crime Patrol, Radha Krishn, Prem Bandhan, Vidya, Haiwaan, Mere Sai among others.

How excited are you for this new entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

