EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Neil Sharma BAGS Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

Child actor Neil Sharma has previously been a part of shows like Baal Shiv, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Crime Patrol, Radha Krishn, Prem Bandhan, Vidya, Haiwaan, Mere Sai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan among others.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 13:29
EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Neil Sharma BAGS Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sony SAB is one such channel where the viewers are being entertained with a variety of shows. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Wagle Ki Duniya, Shubh Laabh, and Sab Satrangi among others are one of the most popular shows on the channel.

These shows have given us a reason to relax and have a great family time. 

The light-hearted comedy-drama series Wagle Ki Duniya is successfully running on the channel for more than a year now. 

The show has a stellar star cast that does rib-tickling comedy and also gives out a great message to the fans.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Baal Shiv fame Neil Sharma to enter Sony TV's Kaamnaa

And now, Wagle Ki Duniya will see a new entry soon.

We have an exclusive update that child actor Neil Sharma has bagged the show. 

Nothing much is known about Neil's character in the show yet. 

The actor's entry will soon be telecasted. 

Neil has previously been a part of shows like Baal Shiv, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Crime Patrol, Radha Krishn, Prem Bandhan, Vidya, Haiwaan, Mere Sai among others. 

How excited are you for this new entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma BAGS Sony TV's Crime Patrol

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan stars Yogesh Tripathi Kamna Pathak Himani Shivpuri Aryan Prajapati Sanjay Choudhary &TV Baal Shiv Vighnaharta Ganesha Crime Patrol Radha Krishn Prem Bandhan Vidya Haiwaan Mere Sai Neil Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 13:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! “A gem of a person and great person” Netizens remembers late actor Irrfan Khan on his 2nd Death anniversary
MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan was no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry, it was 29th April...
Disgusting! Alisha starts plotting against Sejal to throw her out of Yohan’s life in Colors’ Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Must Read! Amidst breakup rumours with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra shares THIS post; check out
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in several films,...
PATHETIC! Rajeev confesses that he married Parineet but he does not love her in Parineetii
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February. The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
Weird! Netizens feel Kiara Advani would have been a better bahu to Neetu Kapoor than Alia Bhatt, and here is the reason
MUMBAI: Well sometimes people can make bizarre comments and this video is a classic example of it. Neetu Kapoor who is...
Superb! Karisma Kapoor reveals her remarriage plans, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022. During their 2-day long wedding festivity...
Recent Stories
irfan
Must Read! “A gem of a person and great person” Netizens remembers late actor Irrfan Khan on his 2nd Death anniversary
Latest Video