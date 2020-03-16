EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Ramnitu Chaudhary aka Sakshi opens up on working in Hindi and the South industry, says there is a lot of difference in working between both the industries

Kaamnaa fame Ramnitu Chaudhary opens up on working in both Hindi and the South industry, shares about her career plans and much more.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 17:35
Kaamnaa: OMG! Niharika to turn negative

MUMBAI: Ramnitu Chaudhary is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. 

The actress portrays the role of Manav's love interest Sakshi Verma in the show. 

Ramnitu's entry happened in the show much later after Manav and Akanksha separated. 

Well, her character is quite pivotal and the viewers are liking how her role is shaping up in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ramnitu who spoke in length about the show, her character and much more. 

ALSO READ: Kaamnaa: OMG! Niharika to turn negative

Any interesting story behind bagging Kaamnaa? What made you take up this show?

I was first asked to play Akanksha's character in the beginning. However, I was not sure about it as I didn't want to play a negative role. But then I got the chance to play Sakshi's role in the show which is very positive. This is the kind of role I wanted to play and I am enjoying it.

You have done films in the South. Have you noticed any differences working in both industries?

Working in the South and working here are two different worlds in my opinion. There is a lot of difference in working. In the serials especially, they are very professional. I have done movies in the South as well. But here in Hindi films, they are not that particular but in the South, they are. The pack up happens early, they want the actors to be on set on time. Even in the serials, I am noticing that it is quite the same. So, I am enjoying both of them. 

Was acting always on your mind or you wanted to pursue something else as well apart from it?

Yes, I always wanted to be an actress. My parents are both Punjabi folk singers. My dad always wanted me to sing and mom wanted to be an actor. I just went ahead with her thoughts.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Kaamnaa: OMG! Niharika to turn negative

Kaamnaa Chandni Sharma Abhishek Rawat Manav Gohil Tasneem Ali Nitish Parashar Sony TV Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films Jitendra Bohara Neil Sharma Ramnitu Chaudhary TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 17:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “It was a new thing for us where we showed ourselves as rivals – Rishabh and Shakti”, Nagin 6’s Amaan and Armaan Aziz
MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 6, which is backed by Balaji Telefilms, is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance...
Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media
MUMBAI: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of filmmaker Avinash Das in a case...
Omg! Shraddha Arya aka Preeta in Kundali Bhagya has a valid point to note, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
Glam Queen! Aishwarya Sharma slays these Western outfits like a pro
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Exclusive! “I am very lazy when it comes to shopping”, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra reveals his fashion regime
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Power Move! Gungun sacrifices her felicitation, makes Akriti wear the medal instead
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Avinash Das
Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media
Latest Video