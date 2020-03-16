EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Ramnitu Chaudhary aka Sakshi opens up on working in Hindi and the South industry, says there is a lot of difference in working between both the industries

MUMBAI: Ramnitu Chaudhary is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.

The actress portrays the role of Manav's love interest Sakshi Verma in the show.

Ramnitu's entry happened in the show much later after Manav and Akanksha separated.

Well, her character is quite pivotal and the viewers are liking how her role is shaping up in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ramnitu who spoke in length about the show, her character and much more.

ALSO READ: Kaamnaa: OMG! Niharika to turn negative

Any interesting story behind bagging Kaamnaa? What made you take up this show?

I was first asked to play Akanksha's character in the beginning. However, I was not sure about it as I didn't want to play a negative role. But then I got the chance to play Sakshi's role in the show which is very positive. This is the kind of role I wanted to play and I am enjoying it.

You have done films in the South. Have you noticed any differences working in both industries?

Working in the South and working here are two different worlds in my opinion. There is a lot of difference in working. In the serials especially, they are very professional. I have done movies in the South as well. But here in Hindi films, they are not that particular but in the South, they are. The pack up happens early, they want the actors to be on set on time. Even in the serials, I am noticing that it is quite the same. So, I am enjoying both of them.

Was acting always on your mind or you wanted to pursue something else as well apart from it?

Yes, I always wanted to be an actress. My parents are both Punjabi folk singers. My dad always wanted me to sing and mom wanted to be an actor. I just went ahead with her thoughts.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kaamnaa: OMG! Niharika to turn negative