EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actress Gouri Tonnk roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 13:07
Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show. 

The latest actor to join the star cast is well-known actress Gouri Tonnk. 

Gouri was last seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. She played the role of Niharika in show and was paired opposite Manav Gohil. 

Nothing much is known about Gouri's character in the show yet. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actors like Akash Ahuja, Sagar Saini and Vishal Aditya Singh among others being a part of this show. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

