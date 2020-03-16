Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier reveals her wishlist, inspiration, and how she tackles negativity

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s show Kaamnaa is grabbing headlines with its amazing twists and turns. Presently, it showcases high-voltage drama, wherein Akanksha aka Chandni Sharma and Manav aka Abhishek Rawat are in the courtroom for the custody of their son, Yatharth aka Tanmay Rishi Shah. Moreover, there is a love angle between Akanksha and Vaibhav aka Manav Gohil.

Shivani Kothari plays the role of Maya Xavier, Akanksha’s mentor. It is a negative role. In an exclusive interaction with us, she spilled the beans on her professional growth. She also talked about her inspiration and the kind of roles she would like to play. Moreover, she opened up on how she deals with trolls.

Who inspires you, and what kind of roles would you like to play?

I am hugely inspired by the role played by Sushmita Sen in Aarya and that played by by Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime. I would like to play such roles as they are strong and confident.

Tell us about how you deal with negative responses received from the audience.

I am very lucky that I have had a chance to speak to my audience and fans. Some of them have appreciated my work as Maya Xavier a lot. Basically, they love the pairing of Manav and Akanksha, but when Vaibhav and I entered the family, we divided the happy family. People did not like that at all. All in all, it is a story. But later, people accepted that Akanksha had gone to Vaibhav. However, the negative responses did not affect me personally. Being an actor, I was prepared for feedback, because people know me as Maya and not Shivani.

Tell us about your personal and professional growth.

My character has just made a comeback, and I believe that she will be a little diplomatic. There will be huge confrontations between Vaibhav and Akanksha. Many twists and turns are coming up in the serial. I have been doing negative characters, but I would love to do a positive role. I would also love to experiment with different genres like romance.

