EXCLUSIVE! 'Kaatelal and Sons should have a sequel with an interesting love story' Paras Arora OPENS UP on his favourite co-star, show that deserves a sequel and more

MUMBAI: Paras Arora has been a heartthrob amongst the audience with his stellar performances in various tv shows. He recently left fans spellbound with his performance in Kaatelal and Sons'. Dr Pramod not only garnered immense love but also made fans want to see more of Paras onscreen.

The actor has been away from the small screens ever since then and the diehard fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Paras who spoke in length about Kaatelal & Sons and much more.

Also read: Paras Arora and I are like pods in a pea on the sets of Kaatelal & Sons: Jiya Shankar aka Sattu

We got in touch with the dapper and asked him what has he been up to these days and more, check out what he had to share.

Who is your favourite co-star?

There is no favourite, all my co-stars have been dear friends of mine, be it Meera Deosthale, Vidhi Pandya or Jiyaa Shankar. Jiyaa and I are really close friends, we received immense love from Kaatelal and Sons, the fanbase had turned extremely strong with the show. We still receive messages that Paras and Jiyaa should come together and we will be coming together soon for a small project.

If you had to make a sequel from your previous shows, which one would it be?

I think a lot could have been done in my last show Kaatelal & Sons and a lot of things were left to be shown. It will definitely work if things are portrayed once again rightly. The show started very well and the ratings too were great. But the channel is not known for portraying a typical daily soap drama. If the show comes with a sequel and if it is made a rom-com, it will be great for the viewers.

Is being active on social media important to you being an actor? What is your take on it?

Actually, I think things are changing. I was not that active on social media. But it has impacted a lot during the lockdown on digital media. In today's time, being an actor, it is important to be active on social media as it has a lot of benefits. The market has changed a lot digitally, people promote a lot on social media. One gets a certain amount of income with it.

Paras has previously worked in shows like Raavan, Mahabharat, Savdhaan India, Police Factory, Dil hi Toh Hai, Laal Ishq among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been recovering from health issues' - Paras Arora on his health, a SPECIAL SURPRISE for JiRas fans, and more