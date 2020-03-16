EXCLUSIVE! Kaatelal & Sons fame Megha Chakraborty approached for Star Plus' Imlie Season 2?

Megha Chakraborty is known for her roles in shows like Kaatelal & Sons, Krishna Chali London, Peshwa Bajirao, Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par, and Badii Devrani.

The viewers will see Cheeni all grown up in Imlie 2. 

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan who play the lead roles of Aryan and Imlie are loved by the viewers. 

Fans fondly refer to them as Aryalie. The duo's pair has become a huge hit in no time. 

The first season of Imlie will soon go off-air. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Megha Chakraborty has been reportedly approached for Imlie Season 2.

Nothing is confirmed yet about Megha being a part of this show. 

How excited are you for Imlie Season 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Imlie is bankrolled by Four Lions Productions by Gul Khan. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 10:45

