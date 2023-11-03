Exclusive! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Actor Riya Bhattacharje roped in for Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:07
Riya Bhattachrje

Dangal TV is coming up with a new show produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment and starring Puneett Chouksey, and Khushbu Tiwari titled Baazi Ishq Ki.

Beyond Dreams Entertainment has churned out some of the best TV shows over the years, namely Rang Badalti Odhni, Junoon, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Veera, Sadda Haq, Million Dollar Girl. They are currently bankrolling Rakshabandhan on Dangal TV, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors, and Dear Ishq on Hotstar.

We have some exclusive updates about the new show on Dangal.

As per sources, Actor Riya Bhattacharje, has been roped in for the new show, Baazi ishq Ki.

Even though nothing is confirmed yet, sources suggest that she will be playing a very pivotal role. 

Riya was last seen in Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, and is renowed for her role in, Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey.

Are you excited to see the new show? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Neetu Sangla roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli

