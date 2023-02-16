Exclusive! “Kabhi kabhi kisi rishtey ko anjaam tak le jana jab muskhil hota hai toh use ek khoobsurat modh dekar chhodna accha”, says Charu Asopa as she talks about her separation with Rajeev Sen, her daughter and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering exciting updates from the telly world straight to you and this time we are here with some exclusive bytes from actress Charu Asopa. Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa have been part of the headlines over their tumultuous relationship for a long time now and recently the actress revealed that the divorce proceedings are still going on.

Charu is known for her roles in Baalveer, Jiji Maa among other projects and also creates vlogs for her Youtube channel. The actress has remained in news recently over some troubles in her marriage with husband Rajeev Sen.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and talked to her about her daughter, husband and what if upcoming in her life.

1. It is said that amidst Parents, if the father is not there but the mother is, there is no problem since a mother can handle everything; what do you have to say on this?

No, it is not a rocket science. Ziana has her dad and I have good relations with my in-laws so there’s no stress when Ziana is meeting them. it is very normal. A problem seems big when we are in it but now that I’m a bit distanced from a problem, everything is manageable. Ziana spends good time with her father, grandparents.

2. We saw in the video, where you and your husband were enjoying a wedding together and everyone wants to know if you guys are together again:

No, we were at a wedding, it was a wedding atmosphere, everyone was playful and happy and like I said, when we have separated, there are no expectations and everything was very light and since kaki said dance together we did and we didn’t think it would be a big thing.

The actress added about getting together that, “Kabhi kabhi kisi rishtey ko anjaam tak le jana jab muskhil hota hai toh use ek khoobsurat modh dekar chhodna accha”

3. Will you’ll keep meeting like this?

Ya of course we will and if possible we might even become friends that we couldn’t become in the past 3-3 and a half years and if we can be good friends for Ziana, then I don’t think there is a problem.

When asked about what will they tell Ziana when she questions, the actress was confident that they will tell the truth and she doesn’t want her daughter to be in a difficult situation where her father is concerned and shouldn’t hestitate in telling me if she wants to meet him and vice versa.

