EXCLUSIVE! Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Sneha Tomar joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

Surbhi Chandna and Arjit Taneja are locked to play the leads. Actress Sneha Tomar is all set to join the show's star cast.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 16:46
TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months. 

Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days. 

Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Surbhi Chandna and Arjit Taneja are locked to play the leads. 

This is the first time Surbhi and Arjit will be teaming up for a show. 

The viewers can't wait to see this fresh new pairing. 

And now, one more actress is roped in for the show.

Actress Sneha Tomar will be joining the show's star cast.

Nothing much is revealed about Sneha's character yet.

Sneha has appeared in shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

