EXCLUSIVE! Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Sneha Tomar joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months.

Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Surbhi Chandna and Arjit Taneja are locked to play the leads.

This is the first time Surbhi and Arjit will be teaming up for a show.

And now, one more actress is roped in for the show.

Actress Sneha Tomar will be joining the show's star cast.

Nothing much is revealed about Sneha's character yet.

Sneha has appeared in shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki among others.

