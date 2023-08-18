Exclusive! Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana fame Saachi Priya roped in for Vajra Productions’ Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 12:50
Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Star Plus is one such channel that is currently entertaining its ardent viewers with shows like Faltu, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Narayani Shastri locked for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Vajra Productions was all set to roll out a new show for Star Plus.

Well, the promo has been released and it is quite captivating. The show is titled Keh Doon Tumhein and will go on air from 4th September, at 11 PM.

Vajra Productions was founded by the famous Marathi actress and producer Shweta Shinde and film Director Sanjay Khamb in 2016.

As per sources, actor Saachi Priya Tiwari has been roped in for the show.

Saachi Priya is a popular face known for shows like Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana, Baal Shiv, and more.

Saachi has also been a part of movies like Wazir and The Hundred-Foot Journey.

We previously reported about actors Akshay Dandekar and Santosh Shikahre, Swati Tarar, Saloni Rathi, Divya Shetty, Anil Avhad, and Anand Raut being a part of the show.

The show is supposed to be a thrilling murder mystery and will star Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in lead roles with a pretty cool ensemble. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actors Anil Avhad and Anand Raut are roped in for StarPlus’s new show by Vajra productions?

Saachi Priya Saachi Tiwari Aan Tiwari keh Doon Tumehin Keh doon tumhe Yukti Kapoor vajra productions Mudit Nayyar Saloni Rathi Swati Tarar Divya Shetty StarPlus Maddam Sir Anil Avhad Shweta Shinde Sanjay Khamb TellyChakkar New Hindi Show Akshay Dandekar Santosh Shikhare Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 12:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! Seema Deo of Anand fame passes away at 81
MUMBAI: Veteran Marathi and Hindi films actress Seema Deo who has acted in over 80 films in her long career sadly...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! YouTuber Harsh Beniwal confirms his participation in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav: What! Lord Shiv decides to walk away, leaves everything behind
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Enjoyed Gadar 2? 7 Action Drama Films and Series to Keep Your Adrenaline Pumping
MUMBAI: After the thunderous success of 'Gadar 2' on the Indian box office scene, it's clear that the craving for heart...
Sony SAB announces 'Pashminna'; A unique love story, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir
MUMBAI: Having made a mark as a destination for meaningful stories and good quality content, Sony SAB continues to...
Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honours
MUMBAI: 69th National Film Awards will be announced today. Everyone is waiting to know who will win the top honours at...
Recent Stories
Seema Deo
RIP! Seema Deo of Anand fame passes away at 81
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! YouTuber Harsh Beniwal confirms his participation in the upcoming season
Pashminna
Sony SAB announces 'Pashminna'; A unique love story, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir
Tara
Will Tara return to the 17th century and punish Dhruv for her father’s death in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara?
Sudhanshu Pandey
Exclusive! “Whatever negative criticism I get, I deal with that in two ways - either I laugh at it, or I block the source of that negative energy”, Sudhanshu Pandey talks on how he deals with negativity in life and about his grand birthday celebration
Sonakshi Batra
EXCLUSIVE! Sonakshi Batra aka Naaz on her plans after Udaariyaan: I can assure that a hiatus is not on the cards but I am carefully assessing my opportunities
Kushal
Oh No! Kushal Tandon injuries his back while working out