Exclusive! Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana fame Saachi Priya roped in for Vajra Productions’s Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus!

Star Plus is one such channel that is currently entertaining its ardent viewers with shows like Faltu, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many more.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Vajra Productions was all set to roll out a new show for Star Plus.

Well, the promo has been released and it is quite captivating. The show is titled Keh Doon Tumhein and will go air from 4th September, at 11 PM.

Vajra Productions was founded by the famous Marathi actress and producer Shweta Shinde and film Director Sanjay Khamb, in 2016.

As per sources, Actor Saachi Priya Tiwari has been roped in for the show.

Saachi Priya is a popular face known for shows like Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana, Baal Shiv, and more.

Saachi has also been a part of movies like Wazir and The Hundred-Foot Journey.

We previously reported about actors Akshay Dandekar and Santosh Shikahre, Swati Tarar, Saloni Rathi, Divya Shetty, Anil Avhad, and Anand Raut being a part of the show.

The show is supposed to be a thrilling murder mystery and will star Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in lead roles with a pretty cool ensemble.

