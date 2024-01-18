Exclusive! Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariyan and Udaariyan fame casting director Ronak Singh confirms casting Parth Samthan and Sargun Kaur Luthra for upcoming show on Zee Tv

"Casting for Television has become very difficult nowadays", says Udaariyan Casting Director Ronak Singh
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 19:22
Ronak Singh

MUMBAI: Casting director Ronak Singh who has done casting for TV shows such as Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariyan, Udaariyan, Khichdi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Crime Petrol and films like Shadi Mein Zarur Aana and many more, confirms casting Parth Samthan and Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Sargun Kaur Luthra for upcoming show on Zee Tv show which is tentatively titled as Society Wala Love. The show is produced by Swastik Production House.

Giving exclusive details about the same, he said, "Casting in Television shows have become very difficult nowadays. You have to give 10 to 15 options both male and female to the makers. And then they shortlist 4 to 5 actors, with whom you have to again check with their dates and availability. Till the time names get finalized, sometimes artists get selected for other projects. It has become a tedious job."

He further adds, "Well, talking about our upcoming show on Zee TV, makers were looking for faces who are prominent on social media and among the masses. We have got in touch with few actors like Shubhangi Joshi, Ashnoor Kaur, Avika Gor, Parth Samthan among others for the characters in our show. Hopefully, makers will announce the final cast in few days as we have got our final cast."
 

