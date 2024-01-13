Exclusive! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Aakash Talwar to enter Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kumkum Bhagya”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront of bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV has been one of the longest-running shows on television and it has managed to have good TRP ratings and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of “Balaji Telefims”

Initially the show had Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles then when the show took a leap of twenty years Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar were introduced as the new leads of the show.

Once again the show has taken a leap and Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma are the leads of the show and they essay the role of Poorvi and Rajvansh.

The fans like the new pairing of Abrar and Ranchi in the show and are waiting for their love story to begin.

As per sources, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Aakash Talwar has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Aakash is known actor on television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Pavitra Bandhan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 2, Thapki Pyar Ki, Naagin 5 etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Aakash Talwar what twists and turns would come in the show.

