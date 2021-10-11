EXCLUSIVE! Kajal Khanchandani and Krushna Ganesh ROPED in Dangal Tv's Mann Sundar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

We had earlier exclusively updated that Aparna Ghoshal, Geeta Bisht, Palak Tiwari, Sanjay Bhatia, Suraj Punjabi and Nidhi Tiwari have been roped in Mann Sundar. Now we exclusively learnt that Kajal Khanchandani and Krushna Ganesh have been roped in the show.

We have seen Kajal Khanchandani in many shows, recently she was seen in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. It will be interesting to see what character will she play in the show.

Dangal tv has had an interesting lineup of shows for the audience. Now a new show is all set to go on floors titled Mann Sundar produced by Panorama Entertainment helmed by Suzana Ghai.

