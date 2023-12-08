EXCLUSIVE! Kamya Panjabi opens up on playing the character of Didun in Colors' show Neerja - EK Nayi Pehchaan, shares why she took up this role and much more

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen.

The diva has been a part of the telly world for several years now and managed to create a name for herself.

After her several successful roles in many hit TV shows, Kamya is once again back with yet another powerful role.

The actress is seen in Colors' show Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

Kamya is seen playing the role of Didun and she is portraying a negative character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kamya who spoke about her role and much more.

Talking about her character Didun and if she is able to relate to it, she said, ''I won't comment on my character about being negative or positive. I never see my characters from that point of view. I just play it. I leave it to the viewers to judge if it is positive or negative. But I try to justify it. She is very different from Sindoora but she is very powerful or maybe more.''

Revealing her views on the show's concept, she said, ''No show works on one single character. It's a team effort. Our cast is amazing and everyone is doing great. The ones who believe that he or she is entirely carrying the show on his shoulders, I would like to say that person is mistaken. The show is about all of us.''

Lastly, revealing why she took up this show, she said, ''I had spoken to the concerned people on the phone and then met them. I really loved the story. The concept was also nice. But sometimes, it is very unpredictable how the character will come out inspite of the story being so great. So, this was my concern. My concern was how will Didun's journey be, what all I will get to perform, how much I will explore and experiment. I cleared my doubts and I am happy to be a part of this show.''

Well said, Kamya!

