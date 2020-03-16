Exclusive! Kangana as a host was never biased and she guided us so well; I love her personality: Lock Upp’s first runner up Anjali Arora

MUMBAI : Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

She emerged as the first runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

ALSO READ : OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans support her and shower her with a lot of love.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked about her opinions on Kanagana being the host and whether she agrees with what Payal has said accusing Kangana of being biased.

Post Lock upp, whom would you like to be friends with? And is there anyone with whom you would not like to stay in touch?

I would love to keep in touch with Saisha, Zeeshan, Poonam, Ali, and Munawar with whom I connected on the show; the bond will always remain and I have no one with whom I would not like to keep connection with.

How was it interacting with Kangana and how is she as a host?

Lock Upp is nothing without Kangana and the show will be incomplete without her. So well she guided us and was very honest about whom she liked in the show and whom she didn't. Hats off to her for her honesty and straightforward attitude, not many have the guts to be honest like her. I just love her personality.

Recently, Payal had accused Kangana of being biased after she met Salman Khan a week before the finale and thus Munawar was announced as the winner of the show. Do you agree with her?

No way, I do not support this nonsense. I didn’t even know she had posted something like that. She is capable of doing anything, if she could say and do so many things inside the jail then I am not shocked or surprised outside what she would do. She can go to any level.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora to collaborate for a project?