EXCLUSIVE! From Kanjak Puja to playing Garba all night, Balika Vadhu 2's Premji and Sejal aka Sunny Pancholi-Shiju Kataria share the fondest memories of Navratri

Apart from the cuties Shreya and Vansh playing Jigar and Anandi in the show, the adorable couple Premji and Sejal have won immense love in the show. We got in touch with the duo and asked them about their fondest memories from the festival Navratri. Check out what they had to say about it:

While having a fun chat with Sunny he revealed: Gujaratis and Navratri's are synonymous. I have had a stone on my heart for not being able to play Garba for two years now. The fondest memory I would say is when I used to play dandiya in my childhood, I didn't get the schooling to play Dandiya well so I used to hit them while playing. So whenever I used to go excitedly to play, people used to get frightened to play with me. They were sure that I would hit them. Over the period of time, I have learnt to play it but I would still hit while playing. The second best thing I cherish the most, after playing Garba all night and going out with your group to Manekchowk (Ahmedabad) to have chai and Fafda Jalebi. It is a joy, you feel energetic and have already planned clothes for the next day that morning itself.

How different is Navratri in Mumbai and Gujarat?

That joy is something that I miss in Mumbai. Here timings are barely from 6-10 pm and it is way different in terms of its music and dancing style. Whereas, in Ahmedabad and all over Gujarat the Garba start only at 9 pm and end by the next early morning. Even the style is completely different and I adore both the styles at it has its own uniqueness but I surely miss Manekchowk's food. And those long talks with friends, they do tell me 'Tu Badal Gaya Hai' but I would love to tell them it's nothing like that it is just the work schedule.

Do you also follow the ritual of having Fafda-Jalebi every Dussehra?

I religiously follow it, there is no way I would miss it. If I don't follow it, it's not Dussehra. Even if you want to delete a year, delete it but don't make me celebrate Dussehra without it. It is official to have fafda jalebi that day. Even this year I shall have it without fail. After all that work, these calories are surely a reward.

Shiju has something special about Navratri, I have soo many memories but the best is from my childhood, Kanjak Puja. I still remember how we used to go to puja and receive those gifts. As a girl, we used to wait for the day, we used to prepare the clothes and food for Kanjak puja. Just recently, I was asking in the team that did anyone brings Halwa Puri or not.

Now, I have to learn how to play Garba professionally, I know how to play but need to learn it like a pro. I even asked Sunny to teach me some steps and flaunt them. I would surely do it better for the show as well with my in-laws as they are Gujarati.

Well, we love those Garba and Dussehra vibes...

