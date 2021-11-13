EXCLUSIVE! Kanupriya Pandit aka Meera Sood opens up on how she reacted when offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares what made her choose acting field

MUMBAI: Kanupriya Pandit is a renowned actress who has worked in several movies and television shows in her long career span.

The actress is currently seen playing the character of Meera in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Kanupriya is playing Disha Parmar aka Priya’s mother's role in the show.

We all know that Kanupriya was previously seen as Erica Fernandes' mother in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 which was also Balaji's show.

Fans are lauding Kanupriya's performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who spoke at length about her character and much more.

Your first reaction on being offered the character…

I always keep getting offers from Balaji Telefilms and then it’s up to me if I want to do it or not. I got many offers after Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. My audition was taken for this character. I was briefed about my character during the audition. It was about a single mother who is raising her daughters all alone. I felt that many will be able to relate to this character. So, I was pretty excited and this role is quite strong.

I am not at all excited till the time I don't come to know everything about my character. The production house, channel, and everything is considered after that.



Bond with Nakuul Mehta...

I had done a beautiful scene with Nakuul in the earlier episode. We had a one-to-one equation during that scene. That day, Nakuul was extremely unwell. But still, he performed the scene so well. The dance scene that we did was also quite fun. I am a trained Bharatnatyam dancer so I follow the instructions very quickly. We managed to do that sequence properly. I was very nervous as I don't get a chance to perform such scenes. Nakuul is extremely sweet as a co-star.

You belong to a family who are in different professions. What made you choose acting?

My dad was an IPS officer and mom was a professor and she is coveted with Padma Shri. Since I hail from Patna, the education system there is quite strong. I went to the National School Of Drama. The reason I went there was that I have done a lot of theatre in my childhood. My parents were very artistic. We - I and my siblings - were very much into this creative field. When I went to NSD and Delhi University, I realised that there is a lot to explore in this field. And when you genuinely wish to do something, people always support you. I met my husband there Chetan Pandit who is also an actor. When I came to Mumbai, I used to perform at Prithvi Theatre. Then I explored many things. I got a call for Badrinath Ki Dunlhaniya after someone saw my play. And then, things started happening and I kept getting offers.

I feel that Balaji Telefilms value performers. They see their potential and give chances to the deserving ones.

Kanupriya has previously worked in shows and movie like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.

The actress is also a well-known writer and director.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.



