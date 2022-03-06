EXCLUSIVE! Kanupriya Pandit on how things will turn out to be between Ram and Meera in BALH 2: Our equation will change leaps and bounds post the the leap

MUMBAI: Kanupriya Pandit is a renowned actress who has worked in several movies and television shows in her long career span.

The actress is currently seen playing the character of Meera Sood in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Kanupriya is playing Disha Parmar aka Priya's mother's role in the show.

We all know that Kanupriya was previously seen as Erica Fernandes' mother in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 which was also Balaji's show.

Fans are lauding Kanupriya's performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show recently witnessed the exit of Shivina's character. What was your reaction to it?

We were all equally shocked. This is not the first show of mine where I have witnessed a character's exit. Before I read the screenplay, I got to know about it. I wanted to know the reason behind Shivina's exit. When I came to know why the step was taken due to the leap, there was a reason behind it.

How are the relationship dynamics going to change according to you?

The relationship dynamics are going to change drastically in the show now with the leap taking place. If I talk about my character, she never had any bitter feelings for anyone. It will be not just about Shivina's accident but also about the one who has taken the responsibility for the same. The entire scenario is very shocking. It was very impactful for everyone and it was quite challenging for everyone to perform.

How will Meera and Ram's equation change in the show post leap?

Ram is let down by what Meera did. And she did whatever she was right and there was no one who could separate Ram and Priya. When it came to his father's death and past, he had clarity on who is important to him. Ram and Meera's equation will change leaps and bounds post the show witnesses the leap. It won't remain the same. The love and respect is over. Priya is the link between them. It will be interesting to see how they sort differences in the future track.

Somewhere Meera is also responsible for all this confusion. She witnessed those weak moments for the members of her family and also her kids. She is equally responsible.

