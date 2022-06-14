EXCLUSIVE! Kanupriya Pandit opens up on the TRP game for a TV show, shares how challenging her character Meera has gotten post the leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more

Kanurpiya Pandit is seen playing the role of Meera Sood in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress opens up on the TRP game post leap and much more.

 

Kanupriya Pandit

MUMBAI : Kanupriya Pandit is a renowned actress who has worked in several movies and television shows in her long career span. 

The actress is currently seen playing the character of Meera Sood in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Kanupriya is playing Disha Parmar aka Priya's mother's role in the show. 

We all know that Kanupriya was previously seen as Erica Fernandes' mother in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 which was also Balaji's show. 

Fans are lauding Kanupriya's performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

What change are you personally looking forward to in Meera's character? What new can the viewers expect?

Meera is a very sorted, understanding and a confident mother. She has been extremely respectful towards people and never held grudges against anyone. A person's basic nature never changes. But having said that, whatever decision Meera took was only because of her under confidence. However, that does not make Meera a bad person. Meera will be the same. It will be a testing time for Meera as both Ram and Priya won't be there for her. The journey won't be easy for Meera.

When a show takes a leap, it brings a lot of changes in the storyline as well as characters. Do you feel it will get more challenging than ever?

Yes, leap brings a lot of changes. This time also the leap will bring a shift in the character. But the character will remain the same. One thing lead to another and the matter escalated. But this doesn't change the person. Meera will be as warm as before and extremely giving. She has made her daughters independent. It was very challenging emotionally for me. It was difficult for me to convince myself that why Meera would do such a thing. But it all depends on the makers and the writers. Stepping into the writers' point of view, things are justified. But the challenge still continues and I am thinking I will perform. 

A leap in a show can make or break the show in terms of TRPs. Are you nervous about the fate of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as leap can prove both harmful or fruitful?

It is quite a shocker for actors when the makers decide to take a leap in the show. So, I can completely understand the audience and how they feel about the leap.   When it comes to TRPs, it is a very general and relative topic to discuss. It is not in anyone's hand. I don't care about it. I only believe in my work. If the viewers will maintain some patience, things might work out. TV industry is very audience centric. But I am hoping for the best to happen to our show. 

