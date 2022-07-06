EXCLUSIVE! Kanwalpreet Singh bags Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

Channa Mereya will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. The show is expected to hit small screens from June end. 

Kanwalpreet Singh

Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows and one of them is Channa Mereya. 

The show stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles. 

The duo is coming together for the first time for a project and fans can't wait to see this fresh pairing on small screens. 

We have exclusively reported about various actors being roped in for the show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Kanwalpreet Singh is roped in for the show.

Kanwalpreet will be seen playing the role of Niyati Fatnani's twin brother in the show. 

The actor will portray a positive character. 

Channa Mereya will hit the small screens from 5th July onwards. 

The drama series will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. 

