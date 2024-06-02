Exclusive: Kapil Dahiya bags Colors’ upcoming drama Pracchand Ashok!

MUMBAI: With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience, Colors is gearing up for a new presentation to enthrall the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled Pracchand Ashok starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

(Also Read: Meet the cast of COLORS’ royal historical romance ‘Pracchand Ashok’, starring Rakshanda Khan and Chetan Hansraj in pivotal roles!

The VFX of the show also looks good and appealing which is one of the USP of the show.

Many actors such as Dinesh Mehta, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and others are a part of the show. Now, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, actor Kapil Dahiya will also be seen as a part of the show in an integral role.

Kapil has bagged the role of Laxman, the step brother of Ashok. He will be playing a negative character.

Kapil has earlier been seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and viewers loved his performance

'Pracchand Ashok' recounts the tale of Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, two legends who are as different as day and night. While Kaurwaki dreams of a partner with a heart of gold, cherishing family values above all, Ashok is a relentless conqueror who thinks of family as a chink in one's armour and unafraid to spill blood for power.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Television offers actors an opportunity like no other medium: Adnan Khan on shooting for Prachand Ashoka

However, deep within, he harbors a burning desire to create a legacy, earning respect for his mother, who’s been treated no less than a maid in the kingdom and securing a place for himself in his father’s heart. Kaurwaki seeks a noble companion while Ashok wants to be feared, craving dominion over everyone. Amidst conflicting ideals and aspirations begins a love story that alters the history of bharatvarsh.