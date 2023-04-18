Exclusive! Karam Rajpal to enter the Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

The show has been doing amazingly well and the fans of the show love the chemistry between Dev and Vidhi. The fan base has been expanding as the show is getting even more interesting.
Karam Rajpal

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We, at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront of bringing its viewers a wholesome dose of entertainment from the Tinsel town.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a love story between Dev and Vidhi.

Also read - Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Exclusive! Vidhi’s trouble to increase with Rakesh’s murder

Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, Karam Rajpal is going to enter the show soon.

The details of the character have not been revealed yet but it is surely going to be a pivotal role.

The actor is known for his amazing performance in movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and I am Mr Mother.

He has also been seen in shows like Laal Ishq, Mere Angne Mein and some others.

Also read - Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Exclusive! Dev and Vidhi to get romantic in the upcoming episode

What twist will this upcoming character bring into the storyline?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Karam Rajpal Mere Dad Ki Maruti I am Mr Mother Laal Ishq Mere Angne Mein Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Rachana Mistry atul ketkar Sneha Wagh Deepshikha Nagpal vijay kalwani Ram Shankar Singh Swati Tarar Hemaakshi Ujjain TellyChakkar
About Author

