Exclusive! Karam Rajpal to enter the Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a love story between Dev and Vidhi.

The show has been doing amazingly well and the fans of the show love the chemistry between Dev and Vidhi.

The fan base has been expanding as the show is getting even more interesting.

Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, Karam Rajpal is going to enter the show soon.

The details of the character have not been revealed yet but it is surely going to be a pivotal role.

The actor is known for his amazing performance in movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and I am Mr Mother.

He has also been seen in shows like Laal Ishq, Mere Angne Mein and some others.

What twist will this upcoming character bring into the storyline?

