Exclusive! Karan Khandelwal to be part of ‘Bindiya Sarkar’ on Dangal TV?

We have an update on the show, wherein Karan Khandelwal may be a part of this new show. Further details about are not known yet. Karan was last seen in Sony Tv’s Shubh Laabh: Aapke Ghar Mein.

Karan Khandelwal

Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the Tellyworld.

Many shows are being launched soon and many previous franchises are coming up with new seasons. Now, reportedly, Dangal TV is coming up with another show and will be titled, ‘Bindiya Sarkar.’

The show will be helmed by Jay Mehta Productions who have previously backed shows like Jeet Gayi toh Piya More, Jiji Maa, Maddam Sir, Gathbandhan, Indiawaali Maa among others.

Further details are not known yet.

Let’s see what this new show will bring for the audience.

