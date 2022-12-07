Exclusive! Karan Khandelwal to be part of ‘Bindiya Sarkar’ on Dangal TV?

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the Tellyworld. We are always at the forefront of bringing our viewers some exciting and hot news from their favourite shows.

Many shows are being launched soon and many previous franchises are coming up with new seasons. Now, reportedly, Dangal TV is coming up with another show and will be titled, ‘Bindiya Sarkar.’

The show will be helmed by Jay Mehta Productions who have previously backed shows like Jeet Gayi toh Piya More, Jiji Maa, Maddam Sir, Gathbandhan, Indiawaali Maa among others.

We have an update on the show, wherein Karan Khandelwal may be a part of this new show. Further details are not known yet. Karan was last seen in Sony Tv’s Shubh Laabh: Aapke Ghar Mein.

Let’s see what this new show will bring for the audience.

