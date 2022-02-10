Exclusive! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is on a roll hits another milestone as they become the most loved couple for Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show and then when the track of their love story began their game fell down and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post, that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and was among the top three contestants of the show.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

Tellychakkar had conducted a poll and told the audience to choose their favorite for Valentine’s Jodi among Pavitra – Ejaz, Karan – Tejasswi, Shamita – Raqesh, and Aly – Jasmine, and clearly the audience have their winner, and it's none other than Karan and Tejasswi.

The fans have picked them as the best Jodi and have said that they give major couple goals and they look extremely good with each other.

In the recent interview, Tejasswi has mentioned that she and Karan have no such plans and they won’t be celebrating V – day as she would be busy shooting for Naagin 6, and Karan also has some other commitments.

Well, this is not the first time they have hit a milestone and have become the most loved couple.

