Exclusive! Karan Kundrra speaks about his upcoming projects and reveals what he would miss the most about the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which is going off-air

Karan Kundrra is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and currently, he is seen in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he is the lead on the show. But, the serial is going off – air soon and TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to ask him about his upcoming projects and what is he going to miss the most after the show goes off – air.
MUMBAI:Karan Kundrra is a huge name in the world of the television industry and today, he has a massive fan following.

He debuted in the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai and became a household name from this show itself. 

He also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 15, where he was one of the strongest contestants. He emerged as the second runner up of the show.

It was in this show that his love story with Tejasswi Prakash began and fans gave a hashtag name to the couple called #TejRan.

Today, they are considered as one of the most iconic couples of television.

Karan is seen in the serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he essays the role of Veer. Fans love his role and is highly appreciated for it.

On the last day of the shoot, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to ask him about his upcoming projects and what is he going to miss the most after the show goes off – air.

What are you going to miss the most after the show goes off-air?

I am going to miss the routine. Coming on the sets everyday, shooting with the entire team, getting injured on the sets of the show and later going back home and telling everyone that shot was of an action sequence today. It’s been a fantastic experience. It’s a different show and we finally made it; that’s what the team was discussing. It was a difficult journey, but we did it.

What are your upcoming projects post the show goes off-air?

I haven’t signed anything yet. Ever since I have come to know that the show is going off–air and after the news spread in the industry, I have been getting a lot of offers. But, I am taking it slow as I am very selective on choosing fiction shows. I have dedicated 1 ½ years to this project and now, I want to take a break and concentrate on my writing, which I love to do. I will take a short break for some time.

Will you be going for a holiday post the show wraps up?

Yes, of course. I will be going as after working for so long, I need some refreshments. Where would I go is still a question.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved watching Karan Kundrra in the serial and would miss watching him on-screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

