Exclusive! Karan Luthra has become an iconic character on television; whatever I am today is because of Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj shares that now that he is a part of ‘Saubhagyavati 2’, he wishes to make his character of Raghav Jindal as huge as the character of Karan Luthra in ‘Kundali Bhagya’. Read on to know more…
Karan Luthra

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented actors in the television industry.

The actor achieved immense fame with his stint in Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra, so much that his name resonates with the character name. Well, he will now be seen ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava 2’.

(Also Read: Exclusive! My character is highly unpredictable, the audience would not know what to expect the next moment: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Saubhagyavati Bhava 2)

Dheeraj said, “Karan Luthra is one of the most iconic characters on television. I am blessed to play this role. It is not only in India but I travel to many countries and receive the same kind of love and admiration. It is humbling to see the craze for the character. Whatever I am today is because of ‘Kundali Bhagya’.”

He further added, “Now that I am a part of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava 2’ and play the character of Raghav Jindal, I wish to make this character too a huge hit. So when people remember Karan Luthra they also remember me as Raghav Jindal.”

When asked about who his favourite co-actress among the shows that he has done, Dheeraj shared, “Shraddha (Arya) has to be my favourite. We worked together for six year and we have shared some best moments on the show. We became good friends and that showed onscreen as well. Our pairing was loved and it is still remembered. Off-screen comfort was on-screen too.”

(Also Read: Kundali Bhagya:Finally! Karan and Preeta come face to face at Luthra Mansion)

Way to go Dheeraj!

