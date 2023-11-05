Exclusive! Karan Suchak to enter Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is one of the most popular shows of small screens

It stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles

The show has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

And now, the show's drama has intensified and it is set to get even more intense with a new entry.

We have exclusively come to know that actor Karan Suchak is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about Karan's character yet. However, his entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Karan has previously worked in shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Thodaa Sa Badal Thodaa Sa Paani, Savitri, Mahabharat, Pavitra Rishta among others.

