EXCLUSIVE! Karan Suchak has something interesting to share about how necessary is it to have a plan B as an actor and his thoughts on Social Media

MUMBAI: Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has begun to take place in the viewers’ routine bringing a slice of life from Kolkata. The show has Karan Suchak, Ishita Dutta, and Harshad Arora in the lead as Anurag, Kajol, and Arjun. The story revolves around the three.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'A prime time show as lead on a prominent channel is every actor's dream', Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani's Anurag Basu aka Karan Suchak on bagging the show, his character and a lot more

We got in touch with Karan Suchak and asked him about his thoughts on social media and having a plan B in the industry, and he had some interesting things to share about it.

If there is this point where there should be a plan B for every actor, what do you think, how important is it to have another option of a career in this era?

Extremely important. I mean, that was the only reason why actually I thought about working before getting into the acting, I worked for around five, six years. I got that experience of, you know, corporate industry and how it works and all. So if ever in life, if in the case at the time comes that I have to switch jobs or my work profile. I have certain experience at least, I can go and get work because I'm so sure the Corona hit the industry so bad that people were actually looking out for jobs and people were actually looking up for some other options. So I would always suggest that always have a backup, either invest your money in some manner that, you don't look out for your dream, look out for your dream house or dream investments or something like that initially. So all these things are very important, which you will learn with time. I mean once you grow up and gain experience, you'll get to know things I feel.

So now that the era is all about social media, it's all about being present on Instagram, showcasing a skill set. So how important do you think that this, this should be a practice or there should be some merit in terms of skill instead of just having followers?

It has its own, pros and cons. I feel, all those things have come up lately. I think in the last three to five years, I believe, which has been too much actually. So, I balance myself. I'm not so much into it, but yes, it is required for your work profile. So until then, I would like to keep it, I have my personal life also, so that I keep it away from it, but I would say you can't be always get up in the morning and think about it. I want to post a picture on Instagram. So what should I do? No, you have a life, you know, apart from that as well, you get up in the morning, you spend time with the family, do your work, and do not take so much stress because this is very temporary. I feel this is something we are trending right now at the moment it'll trend from another three to four years maybe, or something else will come. So until, and unless you're earning money out of it and all that does it, it's fine. But do not pressurize yourself to such an extent that you actually tend to become a fake person.

After three, four years and all that start thinking that, what will I do? You know, I was not living my life. I just invested everything into something which was so fake. Yeah. So you do it for your work and all that, but it depends, there are other things in life, which are more enjoyable apart from, you being on social media all the time. So yes, I always take a break from social media, and I'm not someone who is extremely active and all that. Yeah. I am active, but not too much. I keep posting all my shows and all that, but not something that would always think about, that I have to do something on social media.

Do you think that social media is triggering a lot of concern towards mental health?

It is. Staying away from it is the best advice. See the world is round. And after your opinion, also it's gonna stay down. It's gonna, it's not gonna go square or something like that. So I feel that all sometimes, uh, if you are doing it for the right, cause if you are spreading a good message. If it's for the betterment of someone, you do it, of course, you do it, it's a good thing, but the target getting someone on their mental health, something on, which is on very personal life let's keep it up. There are other people who know what that person is capable of. I mean, if in case, if he's not capable of handling things, then a lot of times he may think about committing suicide. She may think about committing suicide and all that.

It can happen. Yes. And that is the only reason why all those things have come up, like, social media, and there are a lot of people who just want to be in the picture or to get the limelight. They do all those things and all that. But I would say, I mean, you're not required or supposed to do that. I mean, you are in the limelight because of your talent and not all this.

We completely agree with Karan that social media could be a Boon and Bane at the same time.

Also read: Karan Suchak on playing a cardiologist in 'Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani'

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.