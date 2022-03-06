EXCLUSIVE! Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe's upcoming show on Star Bharat by Sandip Sikcand gets a TITLE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of giving you all the latest updates from the television world.

Sandip Sikcand is one of the ace producers of TV serials.

His hit shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali are still on everyone's mind.

Well, the popular producer is now all set to launch his brand new show soon.

It will be aired on Star Bharat this time.

We had exclusively reported that Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe are roped in to play the lead roles in this show.

Both have previously worked with Sandip in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Well, as viewers wait to see this fresh new pairing on-screen, we have another exclusive and exciting update regarding the show.

Sandip's show which was yet to be titled has now got a name.

The show will be titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai.

Well, we have another show whose title is inspired by a popular song from the 90s era.

The song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt for their film Saajan.

How excited are you about this new show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai? Tell us in the comments.

