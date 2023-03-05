Exclusive! Karan V Grover talks about how he handles trolls related to his role as Angad and the policy he follows while acting

Karan V Grover is one of the most loved actors of television. In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, the actor spoke about how he handles trolls and the one policy that he follows as an actor.
MUMBAI :Karan V Grover is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and has been around for more than a decade.
 
He debuted way back in the year 2004 with the serial Saarrthi as Arjun Goenka.

The actor rose to fame with his performance in serials like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Udaariyaan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed etc.

But recently, his role in Udaariyaan was appreciated by the audience and fans loved him in a negative role as Angad Maan.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actor spoke about how he handles the trolls and one policy that he follows as an actor.

How does it feel to win the “Fan favourite best negative actor” for Udaariyaan at the Indian Telly awards?

It feels lovely. I was surprised since all my life, I have played only positive roles and today, I won an award for a negative one. The credit goes to Ravi and Sargun, the producers of the show. They had the faith in me to carry the character of Angad Maan. The role was written in a positive and negative way, which got me the award.

As an actor, what is a policy that you follow while acting?
I am going by the convection of the makers and the producers of the show. The one who is writing the story are the creative writers and I think about how I can improve the role or the character they have written. I am not a close-minded actor and I am ready to play any kind of role.

Whenever you play a positive role, the audience always appreciate it but this time, you have been praised for a negative character as well...

The praise is for acting, in whichever role the actor plays. Different categories have different awards and it is bifurcated. But, the love we get for our acting is what one needs to remember.
How do you tackle the negative comments that come your way on social media for your role?

To be honest, it is like a compliment coming your way. If fans hate a negative character, the actor is doing something right. It’s a compliment. For example, Gabar Singh is hated for his character because the actor executed the role so well. You cannot take your roles personally.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

