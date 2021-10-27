EXCLUSIVE! Karan V Grover's entry details in Udariyaan REVEALED; this is how he will meet Tejo

MUMBAI: Here we are back again with yet another piece of exciting information.

Tejo's (Priyanka Choudhary) endearing journey in 'Udaariyaan' has hooked the audience with this show's ongoing storyline. Her character was previously shown to be betrayed by her husband Fateh (Ankit Gupta) with her sister, Jasmine (Isha Malviya). Tejo has now decided to move on with her life.

So as previously reported by us, actor Karan V Grover will enter as 'Angad Maan.' Angad's entry will bring in an exciting new twist in the current plot's dynamics.

Young and charming, Angad Maan (Karan V. Grover) will be seen crossing paths with Tejo as he is the investor of their sports academy. He is a wealthy man, also happens to be a Harvard graduate, driven to create and support new businesses in India, especially in his home state, Punjab.

Apparently, the Angad Maan(Karan V. Grover) will be meeting his ladylove Tejo for the first time in a Diwali Party.

The Diwali party will be a Bollywood-themed fancy dress party, where everyone will be seen channeling their inner actors.

Karan V Grover will mark his first meeting with Tejo dressed as an iconic bollywood figure whereas Tejo will be dressed as SOTY's Alia Bhatt for the party.

Well, surely this Diwali ka Jashn is going to be a gamechanger in Udaariyan and for Tejo.

