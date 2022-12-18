Exclusive! Karan Veer Mehra to enter Star Bharat's Woh toh Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy. Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in this feel-good show. This is the first time they are sharing the screen, and the audience is excited to see their chemistry.

Also read -Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Rashmi to manipulate Yash

Currently, as Sayuri plans for Yash and Kusum's marriage along with Nakuul and Rashmi's, Rashmi gets irked and wants to cancel the same anyhow.

Moving ahead, Rashmi fails to convince the family members this time and tries to manipulate Yash over the same.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront for bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Now tellychakkar is back with another update about the show.

According to sources, Karan Veer Mehra is going to mark his entry in the show.

Karan Veer Mehra is a well known actor who began his career with the Star One show 'Remix' in 2005.

The actor was last seen in web series 'Couple Of Mistakes' opposite Barkha Sen Gupta.

The show is surely going to get more interesting with the actor's entry.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri warned about an upcoming storm in her life

Are you excited for the storyline ahead?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.