Exclusive! Karan Vohra reveals what he is going to miss on the sets of Imlie and talks about his co - star Megha Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Although fans miss Fahmaan and Sumbul, they are excited about the new track in Imile.

The serial took a 20-year leap, where a completely new star cast was locked in.

Karan Vohra entered the show as one of the leads, where he is seen essaying the character of Atharva.

ALSO READ :Must Read! Karan Vohra is setting the bar high for other father of Twins, check out

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Karan Vohra spoke about what he would miss about the show and about the third leap the show would take.

Imlie has seen two leaps and both have been very successful. What do you have to say about the third leap?

Every leap story has a shelf life and even then if you stretch the story, the audience would get bored and then as actors also one cannot play the role and the character and the story cannot be stretched. With our story how much we could show we did and now that's why there is a leap so that a new story is introduced. Now the story will progress with Imlie and my daughter and it's a decision of the makers and production house and if that's what they want as actors we have to follow their instructions.

How much are you going to miss the shoot of the show?

The shooting place becomes like your second house and the off - screen people are something you feel good about and one would miss all that. Obviously one needs to move on in life and this needs to be in people's mind and you're used to this lifestyle and have made great memories over here.

How is your bond with your co - actor Megha Chakraborty?

All the reels that we make are all her ideas only and she is the one who forces me to do it. This is my second show with her since I have worked with her before. So the chemistry we had in the earlier show, we had the same chemistry now and hence we had more fun shooting it. The scenes were good. I will miss working with her and I am lucky to have a co -actor like her and she is an exceptionally good actress.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan Vohra is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and the audience are loving him as Atharva.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Karan Vohra shares his experience on playing Atharva and how difficult it is for him to switch into and out of the character