EXCLUSIVE! Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer show Channa Mereya to launch in June end?

Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer show Channa Mereya to launch in June end?

Channa Mereya will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. The show is expected to hit small screens from June end.
Thu, 06/02/2022 - 11:09
Karan-Niyati

Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows and one of them is Channa Mereya. 

The show stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles. 

The duo is coming together for the first time for a project and fans can't wait to see this fresh pairing on small screens. 

We have exclusively reported about various actors being roped in for the show. 

Actors like Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, Ashish Kaul, Dhantejas Singh, and Jasleen Singh among others are all set to be a part of the show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that the show is likely to hit the small screens from June end onwards. 

However, the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Channa Mereya will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. 

How excited are you for Channa Mereya? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Thu, 06/02/2022 - 11:09

Latest Video