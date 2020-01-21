Exclusive: Karan Wahi talks about girlfriend Uditi Singh and wedding plans

MUMBAI: The very handsome and talented Karan Wahi is hosting a gaming show that will have cricketers and musicians collaborate together. Game On! is a never-seen-before format in the Indian television scenario, he says.

The actor had been sharing a lot many pictures with Uditi Singh on Instagram and made his relationship official through a picture which he captioned as, 'Can I buy you a drink?'

Now that Karan is all out and about with his relationship status, TOI asked him if he has any plans of tying the knot. The 33-year old actor stated that he has no wedding plans of now. He stated, 'No plan yaar. Have plans to anchor at weddings this year too' (laughs).

Credits: TOI