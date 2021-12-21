EXCLUSIVE! Karanveer Mehra, Chaitrali Gupte and Aalisha Panwar APPROACHED for Om Sai Productions' next on Dangal TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world for our avid and prestigious readers.

Also read: Exclusive: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Varun Joshi roped in for the movie Shashank

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Well, now the exclusive news is that Karanveer Mehra, Chaitrali Gupte and Aalisha Panwar are to be approached for Om Sai Productions' next on Dangal tv. We had seen Karanveer Mehra last in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Aalisha has been essaying some intriguing characters on OTT front as well. It will be interesting to see what story will unfold with the actors.

Om Sai Productions is helmed by Vishal Desai and Rajoo Desai.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com