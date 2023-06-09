Exclusive! Karanvir Bohra still a part of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, starts shooting his sequence! Read for more!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Star Bharat is gearing up to launch a series of new shows soon.

The channel is now preparing for shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, May I Come In Madam and many more.

And now, we have an exclusive update about Saubhagyavati Bhava 2's launch date.

TellyChakkar gave you the exclusive update that Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 will premiere on the small screens from 26th September onwards.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from the show.

As per sources, Karanvir Bohra has begun shooting for the show, which may come as a great relief to the fans, because there were reports that the actor had opted out but that is indeed not the case.

About the cast of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu have taken the mantel of lead roles, from Sriti Jha, and Harshad Chopda and Karanvir bohra is returning to the cast on a new channel Star Bharat.

The show is produced by Bombay Show Studio LLP.

It also has actors like Sneha Raikar and Sheersha Tiwari in pivotal roles. With so much talent in one show, it is surely going to be something worth waiting for!

