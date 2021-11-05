EXCLUSIVE! Karanvir Sharma, Chandni Sharma, Neha Bhasin and Akanksha Puri share their Diwali stories

MUMBAI: This year Diwali came with a lot of hope, lights and love as after two years of celebrating the festival in the confines of their home due to the Covid pandemic, people finally got to meet their loved ones a little more freely this year.

We got to see some amazing glimpses from our favourite celebrities’ Diwali celebrations last night with our stars sharing pictures and videos of their festive spirit. Here are a few of our loved celebrities sharing their connection with the festival and the celebrations.

Karanvir Sharma, who is popularly known for playing Shaurya in Shaurya Anokhi ki Kahani, shares his Diwali connection saying, “Diwali is very special for me because I have always made it a point to put a smile on someone's face by doing any sort of charity. I also make sure to do something special every year for my loved ones, family and friends. I love the whole flavour, the feel of Diwali, whether it is cleaning up your entire house or doing Laxmi Pooja. I always do Laxmi Pooja in the morning in the office and at night at home. I wish everyone to share smiles and light up somebody’s home through donation no matter the amount this Diwali. Happiness is all that matters.”

Ishani from Ishq Mein Marjawan aka Chandni Sharma says, “For the last two years on Diwali, I haven't been home as my family is in Himachal and I live here in Mumbai. My work schedule is quite a bit hectic and I can't take even a couple of days off to visit my family. I have many friends here in Mumbai so I visit them on Diwali, light diyas at their place and then I come back home and light diyas at my place.”

She adds that even though she lives alone, she still celebrates the festival as she did back home. “I wear traditional clothes and jewellery and do everything which gives me Diwali vibes. Although I have not lit any firecrackers for the past many years, I love to watch the fireworks in the sky. I miss my family a lot and a little more especially on Diwali. Apart from everything, one thing which remains constant is the feeling of missing home. I feel really homesick, I miss my family a lot and I know it's going to be the same this year as well because I am already tied up with my shoot.”

Neha Bhasin, who entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard this Diwali, shared her Diwali stories before going in. “Diwali is that time of the year where no matter what is happening around you in your personal life, everything suddenly feels correct and happy. I love this festival for many reasons but one thing that I love the most is that Diwali has its own different vibe and it reminds me of family being together. For the sake of sweets or the house decor, I have always enjoyed this time as a kid and I still do it even now.”

Akanksha Puri, who has been making a name for herself in the field, says “Diwali is a very special festival for me and I love to spend this time of the year with my friends and family. I make sure to travel to my hometown Indore to spend time with my family, even if it is for one day. I have never spent any Diwali away from them. As a kid, I always loved to decorate my home, make rangoli, have lots of sweets with my cousins and I continue to do everything till date. I love sweets and one homemade delicacy I can't do without is gujiya. I do Laxmi Pooja first thing in the morning and then I start my day. Diwali is all about abundance of blessings and I wish the coming year will be full of blessings for all of us.”

