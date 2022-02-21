News

EXCLUSIVE! Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat actress Surabhi Tiwari bags Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Katha Kottage is all set to be back with yet another interesting show on Star Plus which is titled Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. A lot of well-known faces and new actors have been roped in for the series.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another piece of breaking news for its avid readers.

Star Plus is all set to role out a new show soon and it will be 

We have already reported that Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput have been locked for Star Plus' new show titled Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

We have also reported about Baarish 2 actress Salony Jain, Tanvi Memon bagging the series.

Saniya Nagdev, Suraj Bhardwaj, Manasi Joshi Roy, Gunjan Bhatia, Mrinal Chandra, Ashish Bhargav among others will be seen playing pivotal roles in the show.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learned that Surabhi Tiwari has also bagged the show.

Surabhi will be playing the role of Ruby in the show.  

She has previously done shows like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Love, Scandals & Doctors, among others.  

A lot of known and fresh faces have been roped in for the show.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is produced by Katha Kottage which has previously bankrolled shows like Patiala Babes. The production house recently rolled out a new show on Sony TV titled Dosti Anokhi.

