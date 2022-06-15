EXCLUSIVE! Kasam Se's Siddharth Vasudev JOINS the cast of Mukta Dhond's next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.

The breaking news is that Mukta Dhond is soon going to produce a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Bits and Bots Media, we revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised.

Now, the breaking news is that Siddharth Vasudev joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actor in numerous mythological and saas-bahu drama shows. We can't wait to see the character he shall unveil with this show.

