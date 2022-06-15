EXCLUSIVE! Kasam Se's Siddharth Vasudev JOINS the cast of Mukta Dhond's next

The breaking news is that Mukta Dhond is soon going to produce a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Bits and Bots Media...

Siddharth Vasudev

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

The breaking news is that Mukta Dhond is soon going to produce a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Bits and Bots Media, we revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised. 

Now, the breaking news is that Siddharth Vasudev joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actor in numerous mythological and saas-bahu drama shows. We can't wait to see the character he shall unveil with this show. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 
 

EXCLUSIVE! Kasam Se's Siddharth Vasudev JOINS the cast of Mukta Dhond's next
