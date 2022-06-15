EXCLUSIVE! Kasam Se's Sidharth Vasudev JOINS the cast of Mukta Dhond's next

The breaking news is that Mukta Dhond is soon going to produce a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Bits and Bots Media...

Siddharth Vasudev

Also read: Breaking: Rajveer Singh in talks to play the lead role in Dangal TV’s next

The breaking news is that Mukta Dhond is soon going to produce a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Bits and Bots Media, we revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised. 

Now, the breaking news is that Sidharth Vasudev joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actor in numerous mythological and saas-bahu drama shows. We can't wait to see the character he shall unveil with this show. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! There shouldn't be any issues on being a father on screen, Rajveer Singh on portraying the role of a father in Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 
 

Sidharth Vasudev Mukta Dhond StarPlus Pratibha Ranta Neel Neehat Qurbaan Hua Zee TV Instagram TellyChakkar
