Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Balal actor Nikhil Parmar roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

It’s the number one show on television and that’s because the script of the show is so interesting that it keeps the audience hooked on to it.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

One of the biggest USPs of the show is the supporting cast who does such a fantastic job to enhance the performances of the rest of the actors.

These days, the show's track focuses on how Malti Devi wants to take revenge from Anupama as she betrayed her and didn’t go to the USA and she returned back and how she is targeting her children for it.

As per sources, Kashibai Bajirao Balal actor Nikhil Parmar has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

The actor is excited to be part of the number one show on television and is excited to begin this journey.

Nikhil is a well known actor in the entertainment business and he best known for his roles in Heropanti 2, She Season 2, Cinema Marte Dan tak, Cinema Marte Dan Tak, Ghudchadi etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twist and turns his character would bring into the show.

