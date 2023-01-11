EXCLUSIVE! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal child actor Priyanshu Gandhi roped in for & TV's show Atal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

&TV has an amazing lineup of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show soon.

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same.

Child actor Priyanshu Gandhi has bagged a pivotal role in the show.

He will be playing Atal's big brother in the show.

He has appeared in shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

