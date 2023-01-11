EXCLUSIVE! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal child actor Priyanshu Gandhi roped in for & TV's show Atal

&TV is coming up with a new show titled Atal. The makers had unveiled the first promo of the show a few days ago.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 12:49
Priyanshu Gandhi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

&TV has an amazing lineup of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! This is how Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Anita Bhabhi aka Vidisha Shrivastav managed to shoot in peak pregnancy! Read the full story!

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show soon.

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same. 

Child actor Priyanshu Gandhi has bagged a pivotal role in the show. 

He will be playing Atal's big brother in the show.

He has appeared in shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

How excited are you to see Priyanshu in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! This is how Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Anita Bhabhi aka Vidisha Shrivastav managed to shoot in peak pregnancy! Read the full story!

Atal Rahul jethwa And TV &TV Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishal Jethwa priyanshu gandhi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 12:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh aka Samar gifts a lavish apartment to his parents on the special occasion of his birthday; Read on to know more
MUMBAI : Sagar Parekh became a household name for his role in SStar Plus' hit drama series Anupamaa. The actor entered...
Amazing! Huma Qureshi calls wrap-up for Maharani Season 3 shoot; Says 'What a ride it has been!'
MUMBAI: Huma Qureshi is experiencing great success following the success of Tarla and Monica O My Darling. With one...
Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’
MUMBAI :"I've always been good at giving advice," declares Mouni Roy, who will shortly take the role of queen of hearts...
Vanshaj: Exposed! Gargi encourages Yuvika to take some action
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
EXCLUSIVE! Twin sisters Alina and Avina to be seen in & TV's show Atal
MUMBAI :EXCLUSIVE! Twin sisters Alina and Avina to be seen in & TV's show AtalTellyChakkar is back with yet another...
EXCLUSIVE! Vyom Thakkar to play the titular role in & TV's show Atal
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Recent Stories
Mouni Roy
Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sagar Parekh
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh aka Samar gifts a lavish apartment to his parents on the special occasion of his birthday; Read on to know more
Alina and Avina
EXCLUSIVE! Twin sisters Alina and Avina to be seen in & TV's show Atal
Vyom Thakkar
EXCLUSIVE! Vyom Thakkar to play the titular role in & TV's show Atal
Rahul Jethwa
EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Jethwa bags & TV's show Atal
Krishna Mukherjee
Wow! Krishna Mukherjee shares sneak peeks of her first 'Sargi', showcasing a 'Dulha-Dulhan' themed mehendi
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Abhishek Kumar builds a new love alliance with KhanZaadi