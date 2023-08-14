Exclusive! Kashish Duggal and Neetha Shetty roped in for Cockrow and ShaikaEntertainment’s next for Sony SAB!

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 16:56
Sony SAB

MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann roped in for SAB Tv’s new show ?

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV  and the show is in it’s pre-production stage.

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actors Kashish Duggal and Neetha Shetty have been roped in for Cockrow and Shaika’s next on Sony SAB. 

We gave you the confirmation that Mahesh Thakur and Aditi Rathore have been roped in for the show as well.

While nothing is confirmed yet because the show is still in the pre-production stage.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur roped in for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv?


 

Aditi Rathore Namkaran aapki nazaro ne Samjha Mahesh Thakur SAB TV SAB sonysab Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Teri Meri Doriyaan TellyChakkar Kashish Duggal Neetha Shetty
