Exclusive! Kashish Duggal and Neetha Shetty roped in for Cockrow and ShaikaEntertainment’s next for Sony SAB!

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV and the show is in it’s pre-production stage.

As per sources, Actors Kashish Duggal and Neetha Shetty have been roped in for Cockrow and Shaika’s next on Sony SAB.

We gave you the confirmation that Mahesh Thakur and Aditi Rathore have been roped in for the show as well.

While nothing is confirmed yet because the show is still in the pre-production stage.

